Putnam Investments LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 43.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

AHL opened at $41.50 on Friday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Aspen Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

AHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

