Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) PT Lowered to $59.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.