Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) PT Lowered to $59.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.
PEG stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
