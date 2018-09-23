Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 776 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.38% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 32.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 589,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142,975 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $4,440,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $143.10 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million. equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.5225 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

