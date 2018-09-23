Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $18.31 Million in Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 326,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 346,200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 22,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,710,952.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,065,489. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE TWLO opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.