Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the second quarter worth $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the second quarter worth $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the second quarter worth $245,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

