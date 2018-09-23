Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €22.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.60 ($26.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.66 ($34.49).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €21.76 ($25.30) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

