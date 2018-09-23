Prologis Inc (PLD) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6,714.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 8,020 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $500,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $717,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,618,240. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

