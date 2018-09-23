Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 255,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 210.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.10 on Friday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.