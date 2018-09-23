Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.
In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.10 on Friday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.
