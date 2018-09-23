Pra Group (PRAA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

PRAA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pra Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.57. Pra Group has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.17 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. equities analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $1,881,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,974.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,022. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

