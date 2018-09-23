PostCoin (POST) Market Cap Tops $95,142.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $95,142.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00054318 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009479 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

