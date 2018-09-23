Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,016,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Astec Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.