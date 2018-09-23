Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 890.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 216.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.65 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

