PNC Financial Services Group Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2018 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

NYSE:PNC opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.46 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock worth $8,301,859. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

