PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $636,000 Position in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 11,501.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,240,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 91.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 205.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

CNA opened at $47.62 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

