PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 25.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG opened at $27.56 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.