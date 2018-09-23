PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 291 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at $823,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $295.72 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52-week low of $161.21 and a 52-week high of $297.93.

