Pirl Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Pirl has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $3.23 million and $26,434.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 26,318,424 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

