Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Pinnacle Entertainment reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Entertainment.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $647.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Pinnacle Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 200.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 583,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,894. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

