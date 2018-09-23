Philip Morris International (PM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

PM stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $115.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 527,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

