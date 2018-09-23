Peter Steven St Sells 75,000 Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Stock

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Steven St also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 30th, Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $49,851.29.

NASDAQ PETX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.02. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 154.23%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,969,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,294 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

PETX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.