PerkinElmer (PKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.52

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.52 and last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 11462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.70 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $393,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,680. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 777,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.