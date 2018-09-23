Performance Food Group (PFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,452,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 670,621 shares.The stock last traded at $33.40 and had previously closed at $33.20.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$38.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 4,450 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $149,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $255,147.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,405 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,955,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 123,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,401,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,373,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,495,000 after purchasing an additional 186,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,529,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

