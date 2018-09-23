People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 251,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of People’s United Financial worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,843.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $866,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,231. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

