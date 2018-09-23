Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hansteen (HSTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.34) price objective (down from GBX 136 ($1.77)) on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hansteen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 117.83 ($1.53).

Hansteen stock opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Hansteen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.90 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.90 ($1.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

