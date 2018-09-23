Peel Hunt Increases Abcam (ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,350 ($17.58) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.02) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.67) on Wednesday. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.42. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Peter Allen purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,304 ($16.99) per share, with a total value of £156,480 ($203,829.62).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies, biochemicals, isotype controls, flow cytometry multi-color selectors, kits, loading controls, lysates, peptides, proteins, slides, tags and cell markers, and tools and reagents.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.