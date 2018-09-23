PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.55.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. sell-side analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,517,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,862,000 after buying an additional 1,129,428 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $3,312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,677,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 887,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.