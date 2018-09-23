Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Position Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Paylocity worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 285.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 592.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 170,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 316.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $600,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,972,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 750,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $49,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,124 shares of company stock valued at $65,904,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Paylocity stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.97, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.11. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

