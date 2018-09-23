Park-Ohio (PKOH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

PKOH stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.86.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.83 million. analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $194,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,783,987.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

