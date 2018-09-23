Pampa Energia (PAM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAM. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Pampa Energia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($1.70). Pampa Energia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $882.57 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 8,216.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

