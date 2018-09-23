Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,145 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total value of $228,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $360,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,533,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,192. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

