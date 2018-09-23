Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $555,000 in DHI Group Inc (DHX) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 236,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $331,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. DHI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

