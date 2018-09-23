Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $542,000 in Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.41% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 201,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

CLCT opened at $15.34 on Friday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $224,771.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 19,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $280,101.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

