P2P Global Investments PLC (P2P) Insider Simon King Acquires 10,000 Shares

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) insider Simon King bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($100,820.63).

P2P Global Investments stock opened at GBX 778 ($10.13) on Friday. P2P Global Investments PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 760.50 ($9.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 918 ($11.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

