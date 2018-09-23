Owen E. Kratz Sells 110,000 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $1,057,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Owen E. Kratz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

On Friday, September 21st, Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $6,364,778.32.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,449,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.