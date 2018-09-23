OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens lowered OraSure Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $937.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,298 shares in the company, valued at $884,514.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

