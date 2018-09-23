Orange SA (ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Orange by 352.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Orange by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 290,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Orange has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $18.57.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

