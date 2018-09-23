OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

