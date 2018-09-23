OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.18% of ABM Industries worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 15,328.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,711,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,248,000 after buying an additional 3,687,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,269,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 1,402,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 1,084,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,846,000 after buying an additional 702,579 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,325,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,681,000 after buying an additional 628,838 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $212,001.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $190,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.77. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

