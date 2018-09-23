OppenheimerFunds Inc. Purchases New Position in Avalara Inc (AVLR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.47 million. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

