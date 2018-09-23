Open Trading Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,476.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00017473 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00291169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00153616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.03 or 0.07006950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,022,993 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.