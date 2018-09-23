OctoCoin (888) Market Cap Tops $65,773.00

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One OctoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, OctoCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. OctoCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,773.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000810 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000401 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

OctoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official website is octocoinfoundation.org . OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoCoin Coin Trading

OctoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

