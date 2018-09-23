Numis Securities Upgrades AVEVA Group (AVV) to Buy

Numis Securities upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 3,400 ($44.29) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,220 ($41.94).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVV. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.78) to GBX 2,800 ($36.47) in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.12) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,846.67 ($37.08).

LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,892 ($37.67) on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,791 ($23.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,080 ($40.12).

In other AVEVA Group news, insider David Ward sold 2,063 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,623 ($34.17), for a total transaction of £54,112.49 ($70,486.51).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

