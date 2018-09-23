NOW Inc (DNOW) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NOW were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 117.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 727,326 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.8% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 162,625 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.05. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

