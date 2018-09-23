Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NVMI opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.84. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 682,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 395,120 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,950,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.