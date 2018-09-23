Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,038 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $393,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,982,000 after buying an additional 3,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,671,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,353,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 701,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,994,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $110.58 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

