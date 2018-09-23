Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of SYSCO worth $418,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 20,387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 265,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,408.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,987,249 shares of company stock valued at $298,572,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.