Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $267,000.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE CARS opened at $26.46 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

