Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 71,392 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.6% in the first quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

MTZ opened at $45.80 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

