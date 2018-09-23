Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,648 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $7,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 1,433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 2.08. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

