Nlight Inc (LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other Nlight news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 1,109,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $28,223,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $30,329,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,622 shares of company stock valued at $63,132,464 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $22,235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $13,077,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $10,848,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $8,684,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nlight will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

